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Poland Responds to Putin's Remarks on Ukraine Territorial Claims

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Poland has dismissed suggestions that it has territorial ambitions toward Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the future of Ukraine's western regions. Warsaw said its position remains unchanged and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

Flags of Poland and Ukraine
Photo: www.president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Flags of Poland and Ukraine

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór said Poland has never had, does not have, and will not have territorial claims against Ukraine.

"Poland has never had, does not have, and will never have territorial claims against Ukraine," Wewiór wrote on X.

He added that the Polish government's position remains consistent and that Warsaw fully recognizes, respects, and supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its legally established and internationally recognized borders.

Putin Comments on Ukraine's Western Territories

The Polish statement followed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with naval personnel, in which he discussed the future of Ukraine's western regions.

According to Putin, the western territories of present-day Ukraine were transferred to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. He also argued that Russia had served as the principal guarantor of Ukraine's territorial integrity before relations between the two countries deteriorated.

Putin further criticized the Ukrainian leadership, saying Kyiv had chosen to treat Russia as an enemy and describing policies toward ethnic Russians in Ukraine as discriminatory.

Earlier, Putin also reiterated his position that the current conflict began because of actions taken by the Ukrainian authorities, while maintaining that Russia's military actions were a response to those developments.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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