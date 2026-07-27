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Iran Threatens to Kill One U.S. Soldier for Every Iranian Killed as Conflict Escalates

World

Iran's military has declared that one American service member will be killed for every Iranian citizen killed in U.S. strikes, as hostilities between Tehran and Washington continue following the collapse of a ceasefire.

Flag of Iran
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Flag of Iran

The statement was made by Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, according to the Iranian news agencies Tasnim and ISNA.

"The rule whose effectiveness we have already demonstrated to the enemy in practice is now our final and official battlefield equation: for every proud citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran who is killed, one American service member will be sent to his ancestors. We have prepared free, direct tickets to hell for you," Abdollahi said.

Ceasefire Collapses as Fighting Resumes

The military conflict between the United States and Iran began in February 2026. Although the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement in June, the truce proved short-lived, with fighting resuming only weeks later.

Since mid-July, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported daily waves of strikes against targets inside Iran. According to CENTCOM, the operations are aimed at military infrastructure, facilities belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and ensuring the security of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, in turn, has continued launching strikes against U.S. military facilities across the Middle East while accusing Washington of escalating the conflict.

Netanyahu Reportedly Pressed for Renewed U.S. Strikes

On July 21, The Wall Street Journal, citing Israeli and American officials, reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to resume large-scale military strikes against Iran.

According to the report, Israel shared intelligence with the United States indicating that Tehran had moved centrifuges into tunnels beneath Mount Kolang last autumn. The development heightened concerns that Iran could resume its nuclear program.

Trump later stated that the United States would carry out a decisive strike against a facility that Iran is believed to be using for the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran's military leadership subsequently warned that any such attack could trigger retaliatory strikes against American military facilities, including those located on the territory of Washington's allies.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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