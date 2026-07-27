Iran Vows Response After Ship Attack as Zelensky Claims Tehran and Pyongyang Target Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Iran and North Korea have already attacked Ukraine, arguing that both countries have played a direct role in the conflict. His remarks came as diplomatic tensions between Kyiv and Tehran intensified following a deadly attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea.

Photo: flickr.com by Maersk Line, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ A cargo ship of the Danish international shipping company Maersk Line

Zelensky Links Iran and North Korea to the War

In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky said Ukraine must avoid opening another front while remaining honest about the threats it faces.

"We must be careful. We must do everything possible not to open another front in any way, but we must be honest. The Iranians and the North Koreans have already attacked us," he said.

Zelensky argued that Iran has supplied technology allegedly used to manufacture Geran attack drones, which Russia has employed during the conflict.

He made the comments in response to statements from Iran's Foreign Ministry, which said Tehran reserves the right to retaliate after Ukraine allegedly attacked an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea.

Iran Condemns Caspian Sea Ship Attack and Threatens Response

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian forces struck an Iranian merchant vessel in the Caspian Sea on Saturday, July 25. Officials said the attack caused an explosion on board, killing one sailor and injuring another.

The ministry described the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and an act of aggression that could further fuel the conflict.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will firmly defend its national security and interests and will not leave attacks on the lives and property of its citizens unanswered," the ministry said in a later statement.

Iran also summoned Ukraine's chargé d'affaires in Tehran and handed over an official note of protest.

Iranian Officials Issue Strong Warnings

Ibrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission, warned that any attack against Iran carries serious consequences.

"Any attack on Iran always comes at a high price, and that remains true today. The United States and Israel know this very well. Ukraine may soon learn that Iran never leaves hostile actions unanswered. The list of those who have miscalculated continues to grow," he wrote on X.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged the European Union and the United Nations to respond to the attack on the vessel. He also claimed Ukraine carried out the strike in an attempt to draw Europe deeper into the conflict with Russia and alleged that Israel ordered the operation.

Earlier this year, Azizi said Tehran could consider Ukraine a legitimate target because of its alleged assistance to Israel involving drones during operations against Iran.

Zelensky also told The New York Times that Ukraine had deployed interceptor drones and military specialists to help protect U. S. bases in Jordan from Iranian drones after receiving a request from Washington on March 5.