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Vietnam Proposes Social Media Posting Ban for Children Under 16

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Vietnam is considering new regulations that would prohibit social media users under the age of 16 from posting content, commenting, sharing other users' posts, reacting to content, or participating in live streams. The restrictions are included in a draft government decree that is currently under public discussion.

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Under existing rules, social media accounts belonging to children under 16 in Vietnam must already be registered using their parents' information. The new proposal would significantly expand those restrictions, effectively limiting minors to viewing age-appropriate content.

Draft Rules Would Expand Protections for Children Online

The proposed regulations would require social media platforms to identify accounts belonging to children, apply the highest available privacy settings by default, and block content related to violence, pornography, drugs, gambling, and suicide.

Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Culture, Phan Tam, said the government does not intend to deny children access to social media entirely. According to him, the objective of the proposal is to create a safer digital environment for minors.

Representatives of Meta and TikTok have urged the government not to impose a complete ban on publishing content and interacting with posts.

Global Trend Toward Stricter Age Restrictions

Vietnam's proposal reflects a growing international trend toward tighter age-based restrictions on social media use.

Australia has prohibited children under 16 from holding accounts on several of the world's largest social media platforms since December 2025.

Earlier this week, France's parliament approved legislation banning children under the age of 15 from using social media. Platforms will be prohibited from registering new accounts for minors below that age, while existing accounts must be removed within four months.

In Denmark, authorities plan to introduce a minimum social media age of 15, although parents would be allowed to authorize access to certain platforms for children aged 13 and older.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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