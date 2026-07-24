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Pentagon Blacklists 32 Russian Universities Over Technology Security Concerns

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The U.S. Department of Defense has placed 32 Russian universities and research institutes on a restricted list, prohibiting Pentagon-funded research partnerships with those organizations as part of efforts to safeguard sensitive military technologies.

US Pentagon building
Photo: flickr.com by mariordo59, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
US Pentagon building

Leading Russian Universities Added to Restricted List

According to the Pentagon, the listed institutions have been designated as organizations that could pose risks to U.S. national security through access to advanced technologies.

The restrictions apply to Pentagon-funded research projects involving organizations on the list. Similar measures also cover selected institutions in China and Iran.

The newly listed Russian organizations include the Higher School of Economics (HSE), Lomonosov Moscow State University, Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), Ural Federal University, Skoltech, the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, and several institutes affiliated with the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Restrictions Focus on Research Cooperation

The Pentagon said the policy is intended to prevent U.S. government funding from supporting research that could contribute to military technologies accessible to organizations in Russia, China, or Iran.

The department also advised American researchers, universities, and industry partners to exercise caution when considering research cooperation, funding arrangements, or data-sharing activities involving institutions included on the restricted list.

The measure primarily affects scientific cooperation rather than education. Experts note that the restrictions are expected to further limit the already small number of joint research projects and grant programs between U.S. and Russian institutions.

Student education inside Russia is not expected to be directly affected, although academic exchange opportunities involving universities on the list may become more limited.

Measure Seen as Part of Existing U.S. Policy

The Pentagon regularly updates similar restricted lists and argued that the decision should not be viewed as directly connected to current diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington.

The latest round of U.S.-Russia talks took place on July 23 in Manila, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. Following the meeting, Rubio said previous understandings between Moscow and Washington had failed to produce a peace agreement because of continuing disagreements involving Kyiv.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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