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Iran Restores Key Military Infrastructure Following US and Israeli Strikes

World

Iran has moved quickly to restore military infrastructure damaged during recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, according to Israeli and Western officials as well as satellite imagery reviewed by analysts. The repairs reportedly include underground missile facilities, ports, bridges, and industrial sites.

American aircraft wreckage in Iran
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American aircraft wreckage in Iran

Satellite Images Show Rapid Reconstruction

Officials say the pace of reconstruction has exceeded expectations, raising concerns among some Israeli defense officials about Iran's ability to recover from sustained aerial attacks.

The rebuilding effort follows an extensive air campaign during which more than 20,000 strikes were reportedly carried out at the height of the conflict. Military operations have continued along Iran's coastline as part of efforts to weaken Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs captured in March showed damaged tunnel entrances and access roads at a missile base near Kangavar in western Iran after airstrikes targeted the underground complex. Within weeks, newer imagery from Airbus revealed repaired access roads leading to newly excavated tunnel entrances.

Military Facilities and Ports Restored

An Israeli military official also said Iran repaired a strategically important bridge only days after it had been struck by three Israeli bombs, surprising military planners and raising questions about the long-term effectiveness of some precision strikes.

Additional satellite images released by Planet Labs in early July showed partial reconstruction at a shipyard in the Caspian Sea port of Bandar Anzali, a facility reportedly linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israel previously said it had targeted dozens of military facilities in the area, including naval vessels, port infrastructure, a command center, and the shipyard used to repair and maintain vessels. Israeli officials described those attacks as among the most significant operations of the campaign, aimed at disrupting logistical links between Iran and Russia.

Analysts Cite Iran's Industrial Capacity

Ran Kochav, the former commander of Israel's Air Defense Command, said Iran's rapid reconstruction reflects the country's well-developed industrial and engineering capabilities.

According to Kochav, Iran demonstrated similar resilience after the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict last June by quickly rebuilding infrastructure and replenishing its missile stockpiles before fighting resumed several months later.

"They replenished their stockpiles," Kochav said. "They have highly impressive industrial and reconstruction capabilities."

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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