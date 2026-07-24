US Reinforces Middle East With Bombers and Electronic Warfare Jets Amid Iran Campaign

President Donald Trump said he intends to use Iranian assets frozen in the United States to compensate for damage caused by Iranian attacks, while the Pentagon reported that military operations against Iran have entered their 13th consecutive day.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Disruptive Duo- EA-37B Compass Call, Growlers add electronic edge (9384936)

US Reinforces Military Presence in the Middle East

At the same time, the United States has significantly expanded its military presence across the Middle East. B-1B Lancer supersonic strategic bombers have been deployed to the United Kingdom and have reportedly already participated in strike missions targeting sites inside Iran.

Military observers have also reported a large-scale movement of KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft into the region. Rather than operating from Israeli airfields, many of these tankers have relocated to air bases in western Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. Air Force has also redeployed the EA-37B Compass Call, one of its most advanced electronic warfare aircraft, designed to disrupt enemy communications and radar systems.

Electronic Warfare Capabilities Expanded

The Pentagon has also deployed F-16CJ fighter aircraft from the 480th Fighter Squadron, based at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany. These aircraft specialize in suppressing enemy air defenses and destroying radar installations.

According to reports, the squadron's aircraft recently received an accelerated upgrade with new electronic warfare pods widely referred to in U.S. defense circles as the "Angry Kitten" system, although the equipment's official designation has not been disclosed.

The same technology was previously tested during Operation Epic Fury aboard A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft. Defense analysts believe the electronic warfare system helped protect American aircraft during missions over central Iran by disrupting hostile air defense networks.

Signs of a Larger Air Campaign

Military analysts suggest the deployment of upgraded F-16CJ aircraft indicates the United States may be preparing to conduct more extensive operations directly inside Iranian airspace rather than relying primarily on long-range cruise missile and bomber strikes.

The new electronic warfare systems are also believed to be capable of interfering with the command links used by some Iranian air defense systems, including the so-called "358" interceptor system, which relies on ground-based guidance instead of onboard radar seekers.

The growing number of aerial refueling aircraft positioned throughout the region further suggests the U.S. military is preparing to sustain a large-scale air campaign should operations continue to expand.