American entrepreneur Elon Musk believes the Russia-Ukraine conflict will end only when both sides reach a negotiated settlement that includes concessions to Moscow, according to comments published in an interview with The Economist.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Daniel Oberhaus, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Elon Musk

Musk Calls for a Pragmatic Approach to Peace

Musk said many people continue to promote unrealistic expectations about the outcome of the conflict, arguing that calls for Russia to withdraw completely are unlikely to produce a settlement.

"I have long advocated for peace. Several years ago, I wrote that certain concessions to Russia would ultimately be necessary. That does not mean I support Russia-I was simply being pragmatic," Musk said.

He also warned against allowing the conflict to continue for several more years, expressing hope that a peace agreement could be reached in the near future.

Musk criticized what he described as diplomats who discuss the conflict from comfortable settings while soldiers continue to die on the battlefield, arguing that practical solutions should take priority over political rhetoric.

Kremlin Says Dialogue With the United States Continues

The Kremlin reiterated its willingness to continue direct dialogue with the United States on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ongoing contacts between Moscow and Washington remain a positive development but cautioned against expecting a rapid breakthrough in negotiations.

"I would not be overly optimistic in the current situation. The contacts are taking place, and that is always positive. However, it is too early to speak of any new momentum or acceleration in the negotiations," Peskov said.

Musk Has Repeatedly Advocated Negotiations

Musk has consistently called for a negotiated settlement to the conflict. In March 2025, he said he believed the war would ultimately end through diplomacy and argued that those opposed to negotiations had failed to offer a realistic alternative.

He also criticized European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for holding what he described as lavish dinners while fighting continued.

In previous public comments, Musk described a peaceful settlement as the best outcome for both Ukraine and the United States, saying history would ultimately prove that peace was the right choice.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that a lasting settlement requires addressing what Moscow describes as the root causes of the conflict, including NATO's expansion toward Ukraine. He has also said Russia intends to achieve its objectives through diplomatic or other means.