Rubio Says Anchorage Peace Proposals Failed, Calls for Fresh Approach and New Ideas

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met on July 23 at the ASEAN events in Manila at the initiative of the United States. Following the talks, Rubio said that new ideas and proposals would be needed to move toward a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff

"If, when peace comes, it’ll be because of some new idea and some new concepts, and we’re prepared to offer some of those in the right setting and form if the opportunity presents itself and the conditions are right. We’re prepared to play that role in a positive way."

The U.S. secretary of state added that Washington remains prepared to seek a compromise between the parties. At the same time, he acknowledged that the proposals discussed during the Anchorage summit had failed.

"...They failed. You cannot reach a peace agreement unless both sides agree to it, and the Ukrainians will not agree to it. That is why those efforts did not succeed," Rubio said.

Rubio later added that he and Lavrov had also discussed broader issues affecting U.S.-Russian relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the talks also covered the conflict in the Middle East and efforts to normalize the operating conditions of the Russian and U.S. diplomatic missions.

Moscow Calls on Washington to Stop Arming Kyiv

During the meeting, Lavrov said further weapons deliveries to Ukraine were unacceptable. According to the Russian foreign minister, European governments continue pursuing a policy aimed at inflicting what he described as a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

Rubio responded that the United States' approach to supplying arms to Ukraine would remain unchanged, despite Moscow's objections.

"We provide weapons through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). It is our NATO initiative, and that is the framework in which we are participating," Rubio said.

He stressed that U.S. policy in this area remains unchanged.

Lavrov also briefed his American counterpart on what he described as the real situation along the line of combat contact.

Commenting on the meeting, State Duma deputy Alexander Tolmachev said that if Washington genuinely wanted the conflict to end, it should at least stop supplying weapons to Kyiv.

"Supplying weapons to Kyiv is an unfriendly step toward Moscow. American weapons are being used against the Russian army and the Russian people," Tolmachev said.

Analyst Says the 'Spirit of Anchorage' Has Faded

According to Russian political analyst Konstantin Blokhin, the July 23 meeting between Lavrov and Rubio demonstrated that the "spirit of Anchorage" has effectively disappeared.

Blokhin argued that the brief meeting gave the two diplomats little opportunity for detailed negotiations and amounted primarily to an exchange of views.

"No major breakthroughs occurred. Judging by Rubio's remarks about new approaches and ideas, it appears the United States is expecting concessions from Russia. The 'spirit of Anchorage' has faded," said Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Center for Security Studies.

Meanwhile, Alexei Mukhin, director of the Center for Political Information, said the United States was acting as though the agreements reached during the Alaska summit had never existed, which he described as evidence of shortcomings in American diplomacy.

However, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov offered a different assessment. He said Rubio's description of the conversation as good and honest reflected the practical value of continued dialogue.

"I believe such assessments mean two things. First, the conversation was genuinely constructive and useful. Experienced negotiators know how to present their own position while understanding the position of the other side. At every new stage of communication, understanding each other's thinking is essential for making sound political decisions. There is no doubt that both Russia and the United States are committed to that," Novikov said.

Russia Questions Washington's Commitment to Ending the Conflict

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump had repeatedly promised to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours and had spoken positively about the outcome of the Anchorage summit. She was responding to Rubio's remark that the conflict could not be resolved "in 30 minutes."

"Nobody believed that. But everyone remembers that President Donald Trump promised more than 80 times to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours, and later praised the results of the Anchorage summit," Zakharova said.

The Lavrov-Rubio meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Manila concluded on the morning of July 23 and lasted approximately 35 minutes.