Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians

Ukraine's newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, sparked controversy after making harsh remarks about Russians, triggering a strong reaction from Russian officials.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kharkiv Regional Council, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Mykhailo Drapaty speaks to 92nd Separate Assault Brigade

According to the Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, Drapatyi said that Russia could hardly be described as a neighbor. He claimed that the Russian nation "has no right to exist," alleging that it is not a civilized nation.

He also reportedly described the population of Donbas as "people unwilling to work who do not care which country they live in."

Reaction From Russia

Russian Federation Council Senator Alexander Voloshin sharply criticized the new Ukrainian commander, calling him a "crystallized Ukrainian Nazi."

"After years of attempts to portray Kyiv as a model of European values, one of the leading figures of the Ukrainian military has emerged as a crystallized Ukrainian Nazi who publicly divides people into 'acceptable' and 'unacceptable.' It would be difficult to find a clearer illustration of modern Ukraine," Voloshin said, according to TASS.

Leadership Change in the Ukrainian Military

On July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drapatyi's reported statements have since become the subject of sharp political criticism, further intensifying tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.