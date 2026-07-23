World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians

World

Ukraine's newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, sparked controversy after making harsh remarks about Russians, triggering a strong reaction from Russian officials.

Mykhailo Drapaty speaks to 92nd Separate Assault Brigade
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kharkiv Regional Council, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Mykhailo Drapaty speaks to 92nd Separate Assault Brigade

According to the Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, Drapatyi said that Russia could hardly be described as a neighbor. He claimed that the Russian nation "has no right to exist," alleging that it is not a civilized nation.

He also reportedly described the population of Donbas as "people unwilling to work who do not care which country they live in."

Reaction From Russia

Russian Federation Council Senator Alexander Voloshin sharply criticized the new Ukrainian commander, calling him a "crystallized Ukrainian Nazi."

"After years of attempts to portray Kyiv as a model of European values, one of the leading figures of the Ukrainian military has emerged as a crystallized Ukrainian Nazi who publicly divides people into 'acceptable' and 'unacceptable.' It would be difficult to find a clearer illustration of modern Ukraine," Voloshin said, according to TASS.

Leadership Change in the Ukrainian Military

On July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drapatyi's reported statements have since become the subject of sharp political criticism, further intensifying tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Moscow During Training Flight
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Moscow During Training Flight
The Natural Trick Gardeners Use to Ripen Tomatoes Faster
Home and Gardening
The Natural Trick Gardeners Use to Ripen Tomatoes Faster
Lavrov and Rubio Hold High-Level Talks in Manila. Meeting Lasts for 35 Minutes
World
Lavrov and Rubio Hold High-Level Talks in Manila. Meeting Lasts for 35 Minutes
Popular
US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites

A newly launched robotic spacecraft developed by Northrop Grumman has drawn attention for its satellite servicing capabilities, with analysts suggesting the same technology could also support future military operations in space.

US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access
How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend
The Dark Side of Looksmaxxing: Steroids, Bone Smashing, and the Pursuit of Perfection Margarita Kicherova How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend Alexander Shtorm Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access Andrey Mihayloff
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
Ukraine Aid Update: US Delays Funding, Zelensky Discusses Patriot Missiles
Ukraine Aid Update: US Delays Funding, Zelensky Discusses Patriot Missiles
Last materials
LADA Niva Legend Receives Its Biggest Upgrade in Decades With New 1.8-Liter Engine
How to Salt Herring at Home for Perfect Flavor Every Time
Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians
EU Approves 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia, Targets Moscow Exchange and Banks
Brent Oil Surges Above $100 as Middle East Conflict Fuels Supply Fears
The Dark Side of Looksmaxxing: Steroids, Bone Smashing, and the Pursuit of Perfection
Russian Tourist Faces Smuggling Charges After Bringing $76,000 in Luxury Jewelry From Dubai
Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Moscow During Training Flight
Ukraine Says Shipping to Its Black Sea Ports Has Come to a Standstill
Damage From Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Regions Exceeds One Trillion Rubles
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.