Ukraine's newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mykhailo Drapatyi, sparked controversy after making harsh remarks about Russians, triggering a strong reaction from Russian officials.
According to the Ukrainian news outlet Strana.ua, Drapatyi said that Russia could hardly be described as a neighbor. He claimed that the Russian nation "has no right to exist," alleging that it is not a civilized nation.
He also reportedly described the population of Donbas as "people unwilling to work who do not care which country they live in."
Russian Federation Council Senator Alexander Voloshin sharply criticized the new Ukrainian commander, calling him a "crystallized Ukrainian Nazi."
"After years of attempts to portray Kyiv as a model of European values, one of the leading figures of the Ukrainian military has emerged as a crystallized Ukrainian Nazi who publicly divides people into 'acceptable' and 'unacceptable.' It would be difficult to find a clearer illustration of modern Ukraine," Voloshin said, according to TASS.
On July 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Drapatyi's reported statements have since become the subject of sharp political criticism, further intensifying tensions between Moscow and Kyiv.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A newly launched robotic spacecraft developed by Northrop Grumman has drawn attention for its satellite servicing capabilities, with analysts suggesting the same technology could also support future military operations in space.