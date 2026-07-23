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EU Approves 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia, Targets Moscow Exchange and Banks

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The European Union has agreed on its 21st package of sanctions against Russia following several rounds of negotiations among member states. The new measures target the Russian financial sector, the country's shadow oil fleet, cryptocurrency platforms, and energy-related businesses in an effort to further reduce Moscow's revenue streams.

Sanctions
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Sanctions

According to Reuters, citing four EU diplomats, the latest package places the Moscow Exchange and 94 Russian financial institutions under sanctions.

Once the measures take effect, the targeted entities will face a full range of restrictive actions, including asset freezes, transaction bans, and travel restrictions where applicable.

The sanctions also expand restrictions on vessels linked to Russia's so-called shadow fleet, while prohibiting transactions with several cryptocurrency platforms and oil trading companies.

Oil Price Cap Remains Unchanged

The European Union also agreed to maintain the existing price cap on Russian crude oil at $44.10 per barrel for another year.

EU officials had previously considered raising the cap amid market volatility caused by the conflict involving Iran. However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc decided to freeze any adjustment for the next 12 months to prevent Russia from benefiting from higher global oil prices.

LNG Exception Granted for European Companies

As part of the agreement, EU member states approved a one-year exemption allowing European companies to continue transshipping Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) destined for non-EU countries.

The exemption followed objections from Greece, which argued that a complete ban would simply shift the business to ports outside the European Union without reducing Russian exports.

Despite the temporary exemption for transit operations, the EU confirmed that imports of Russian LNG into the bloc will remain prohibited beginning on January 1.

Financial Pressure Continues to Expand

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the latest package also adds another 32 Russian banks to the list of institutions barred from conducting transactions with the European Union. Additional restrictions apply to cryptocurrency service providers and companies involved in oil trading.

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, said the new measures are designed to reduce Russian revenues, disrupt supply chains, and further limit the activities of the shadow fleet.

Negotiations over the sanctions package had stalled for several weeks because of disagreements among member states, particularly over restrictions affecting Russian LNG operations. EU sanctions require unanimous approval from all 27 member states before they can be adopted.

Moscow continues to reject Western sanctions as unlawful. Russian officials have repeatedly argued that the restrictions have increasingly harmed European economies while failing to achieve their stated political objectives.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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