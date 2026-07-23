Lavrov and Rubio Hold High-Level Talks in Manila. Meeting Lasts for 35 Minutes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Manila during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, holding approximately 35 minutes of talks that covered Ukraine, regional security and bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to maintain diplomatic contacts despite ongoing disagreements over key international issues.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Palácio do Planalto, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ 2020 Encontro com o Senador Marco Rubio (49639647807)

Ukraine Remains the Central Focus

Speaking after the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia and the United States continue diplomatic contacts on resolving the conflict in Ukraine but cautioned against expecting rapid progress.

"I would not be overly optimistic at this stage. Contacts are taking place, and that is always positive, but it is too early to speak of any new momentum or acceleration," Peskov said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov briefed Rubio on what Moscow described as the current situation along the front line. The minister also reiterated Russia's opposition to continued Western military assistance to Ukraine, arguing that additional arms deliveries and European policies toward Russia contribute to further instability.

Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's willingness to pursue a political and diplomatic settlement and said Russia remains committed to the proposals discussed during the recent meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage.

New Ideas Needed to End Ukraine Conflict

Marco Rubio said one needs to put “new ideas” on the table to reach an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine, as the proposals put forward so far were “not acceptable to Ukraine at the time, and I don’t think it’d be acceptable to them either; in fact, probably less acceptable to them.”

“If, when peace comes, it’ll be because of some new idea and some new concepts, and we’re prepared to offer some of those in the right setting and form if the opportunity presents itself and the conditions are right. We’re prepared to play that role in a positive way," Rubio added.

Regional Security and Bilateral Relations

Beyond Ukraine, the two diplomats discussed a broad range of international issues, including the deteriorating security situation in the Persian Gulf.

The ministers also welcomed the restoration of full-scale cooperation between Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, and NASA, while expressing support for expanding parliamentary exchanges and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Another key topic involved improving the operating conditions of Russian and American diplomatic missions, an issue that has complicated bilateral relations for several years.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue regular contacts through their respective foreign ministries.

Meeting Initiated by the United States

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place at the initiative of the United States.

Journalists initially attended the opening portion of the talks but were instructed not to ask questions. After several American reporters attempted to raise questions from the room, organizers asked all members of the press to leave before the closed-door discussions continued.

The Russian delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Foreign Policy Planning Department Director Alexey Drobinin, and Russia's Permanent Representative to ASEAN Yevgeny Zagaynov.

The U.S. delegation included Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Alison Hooker and presidential special envoy Sergio Gor. Rubio's official schedule allocated approximately 30 minutes for the meeting.

Statements Ahead of the Talks

Before meeting Rubio, Lavrov voiced concern over reports suggesting that Germany may seek greater access to nuclear weapons capabilities. He argued that recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran could encourage other countries to consider nuclear deterrence as a means of self-defense.

Lavrov also accused the United States of playing a direct role in supporting Ukrainian military operations through intelligence sharing, satellite communications and the supply of military equipment financed in part by European allies.

For his part, Rubio said before the meeting that he intended to discuss whether the United States could play a constructive role in helping resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

While the discussions produced no major breakthroughs, both governments characterized continued diplomatic engagement as valuable and agreed to maintain communication on issues of mutual concern.