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No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding

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The U.S. administration has postponed a $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine that had been allocated within the Pentagon's budget, delaying its potential release until the 2029 fiscal year. The timeline emerged during a hearing of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, where lawmakers reviewed future defense spending priorities.

Patriot missile system
Photo: armed.mapn.ro by MApN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Patriot missile system

The move signals a significant shift in Washington's approach to military assistance for Kyiv and could force Ukraine to rely more heavily on alternative funding sources as uncertainty grows over future weapons deliveries.

Pentagon Funding Delayed Until the Next Administration

"The funds will remain in the United States at least until the next American president takes office," Senator Dick Durbin said while discussing the Pentagon's internal payment schedule.

The funding formed part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which finances contracts with U.S. defense manufacturers rather than drawing equipment directly from existing American military stockpiles.

The package was intended to support purchases of high-demand weapons, including interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

During the hearing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the previous administration for reducing U.S. military stockpiles through extensive foreign military assistance. He argued that maintaining current export levels could eventually affect American military readiness and training programs.

Ukraine Faces a Growing Defense Funding Gap

Macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru that the delayed funding represents a broader strategic shift rather than a purely financial issue.

"Freezing the $400 million package is less about the money itself than about a change in Washington's long-term strategy. Ukraine's military spending is estimated at $5-6 billion per month, so this amount would cover only a few days of battlefield needs. The larger issue is that defense budgets have become increasingly dependent on domestic politics and lengthy budget procedures," Loginov said.

Ukraine also faces delays in financial support from the European Union. Brussels has linked portions of its assistance to progress on domestic reforms, including judicial and anti-corruption measures.

Some funding originally intended for drone procurement has reportedly been redirected toward maintaining social services and public-sector salaries, highlighting growing pressure on both civilian and military budgets.

Former Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously acknowledged that funds originally allocated for military personnel payments had been redirected to procure unmanned systems.

According to Ukrainian lawmakers cited in the report, the country's defense sector faces a funding shortfall of approximately 270 billion hryvnias before the end of the year, increasing pressure on the government to secure additional financing.

Air Defense Remains a Key Concern

Analysts say the delayed U.S. funding could complicate Ukraine's efforts to procure additional Patriot interceptor missiles and other advanced air defense systems if alternative financing cannot be secured.

At the same time, experts note that international assistance has increasingly shifted from direct military procurement toward broader macro-financial support aimed at stabilizing Ukraine's economy.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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