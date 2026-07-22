Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that he will meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 23 during the first half of the day. Speaking after the Russia-ASEAN ministerial meeting, Lavrov said he expects the discussions to focus on Ukraine and other issues affecting relations between Moscow and Washington.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Department of State, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Secretary of State Rubio participated in the talks between the US Vice President and the President of Ukraine

Lavrov Plans to Discuss Trump's Remarks on Ukraine

During a press conference following the Russia-ASEAN meeting, Lavrov said he intends to ask Rubio about recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of reaching a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine in the near future.

"I hope we will have an opportunity to share our impressions with you afterward," Lavrov said, adding that the meeting would be useful regardless of its immediate outcome.

The meeting comes as diplomatic contacts between Russia and the United States continue following renewed high-level engagement between the two countries.

Lavrov Recalls Anchorage Summit

Lavrov also said he carries with him what he described as the key quotations from statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump after their meeting in Anchorage.

"As for Anchorage, I even carry with me, close to my heart, the quotations from the statements that were made there," Lavrov said during the press conference.

He quoted Trump's description of the summit as "extremely productive" and said both presidents stated after the meeting that they had reached agreement on several key issues.

According to Lavrov, the statements made immediately after the Anchorage talks demonstrated that both leaders believed important progress had been achieved.

The first Russia-U.S. presidential summit since 2021 took place on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska. The Russian delegation included Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, while the U. S. delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The conflict in Ukraine served as the central topic of the discussions.