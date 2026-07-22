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Ukraine Aid Update: US Delays Funding, Zelensky Discusses Patriot Missiles

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U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said the United States has decided not to release $400 million in previously approved military assistance to Ukraine, raising new questions about the future pace of American support as Kyiv continues to seek additional air defense systems and financial assistance from its international partners.

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Armed Forces of Ukraine

Senator Says Military Aid Could Be Deferred Until the Next Administration

Speaking during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Durbin said the current payment schedule indicates that the remaining military assistance may not be distributed until the 2029 fiscal year.

"I have to tell you that the payment plan tells us we should be prepared to spend these funds in fiscal year 2029. That decision will be made by the next president, whoever that may be," Durbin said.

Congress previously approved additional military assistance for Ukraine, including funding intended to strengthen the country's air defense capabilities.

The remarks suggest that part of the approved package could remain unavailable during the current administration, although U.S. officials have not announced a formal cancellation of the funding.

NATO Support, Patriot Missiles and IMF Funding

Questions have also emerged over NATO's pledge to provide Ukraine with €140 billion in support over the next two years. According to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, contributions remain uneven among allied countries.

Germany and the United Kingdom continue to provide the largest share of military assistance, while France and Spain have contributed comparatively little since 2025, according to the institute's figures.

Neue Zürcher Zeitung reported that Western countries would need to deliver approximately €40 billion in aid before the end of the year to meet current commitments. Based on the existing pace of deliveries, however, Ukraine may receive no more than €30 billion during that period.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the United States will supply additional Patriot missiles and said he had reached separate agreements with European partners regarding future deliveries of PAC-3 interceptor missiles.

Zelensky added that Ukraine must still resolve several technical issues with international partners before launching domestic production of Patriot air defense systems.

Jennifer Kavanagh, Director of Military Analysis at the Defense Priorities research center, argued that even if Ukraine eventually receives a license to manufacture Patriot missiles, the project would not affect the current battlefield situation.

"This is a long-term project that will have no impact on the current conflict and will not meet Ukraine's short-term needs," Kavanagh said.

Ukrainian economist and analyst Oleksii Kush also questioned the plans, describing proposals to manufacture Patriot missiles domestically as a marketing initiative. He said Ukraine currently lacks the industrial infrastructure required for such production and noted that similar announcements regarding drone and tank factories have yet to materialize.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund approved another financial assistance tranche for Ukraine. According to the IMF, the decision allows the immediate disbursement of 503 million Special Drawing Rights, equivalent to approximately $690 million.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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