Ukraine Reshuffles Military Leadership as Syrskyi Leaves Top Command

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed General Oleksandr Syrskyi as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to lead the country's military. The leadership change was formalized through presidential decrees.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ President of Ukraine visited the headquarters of the Defense Forces in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. (53375400864)

Following his dismissal, Syrskyi said his commitment to Ukraine's military effort remains unchanged despite leaving the country's highest military post.

"I have said it before, and I repeat it today: my work is war. Positions change, but that principle does not," Syrskyi said.

The former commander highlighted what he described as key achievements during his tenure, including the creation of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, the transition of the military to a corps-based structure and the planning of operations that, he said, he is not authorized to discuss publicly.

Earlier, Syrskyi acknowledged that Russian forces held advantages over the Ukrainian military in several areas.

Reports about his dismissal first emerged on July 21, when former adviser to Ukraine's defense minister Serhii Sternenko announced that Syrskyi would leave the post.

Drapatyi Takes Command of Ukraine's Armed Forces

President Zelensky said Drapatyi would bring a fresh perspective to the role while recognizing Syrskyi's contribution to Ukraine's defense, including the protection of Kyiv during the war.

According to a source cited by The Guardian, Ukrainian authorities wanted a commander who enjoys strong support within the military but does not have political ambitions that could create competition with the country's leadership.

Drapatyi previously served as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces after receiving that appointment in November 2024. About a year later, he took command of the eastern front, replacing Andrii Hnatov.

In June of the previous year, Drapatyi submitted his resignation following a strike on the 239th Ukrainian military training ground. He publicly accepted responsibility for the incident, saying every commander must remain personally accountable for the lives of soldiers while criticizing what he described as a culture of impunity within the armed forces.

He later assumed command of Ukraine's Joint Forces Group operating in the Kharkiv region, where his responsibilities included frontline operations and nearby military formations.

Drapatyi also gained attention during the conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, when he was among the Ukrainian commanders who escaped the encirclement near Izvaryne in the Luhansk region.

Russian authorities placed Drapatyi on a wanted list in 2023. Russia's Investigative Committee alleges that units under his command carried out more than 70 strikes on the territories of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics in 2017 and 2019, resulting in deaths and injuries. Russian investigators also brought charges in absentia against Viktor Nikoliuk in connection with the same case.

The statements regarding Russian criminal proceedings reflect allegations made by Russian authorities and have not been independently verified.