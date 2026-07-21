China Calls Japan 'Near Nuclear State' Amid Growing Defense Debate

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized Japan's growing debate over nuclear weapons, describing recent statements by Japanese officials as "extremely provocative and dangerous."

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Reginald Pentinio, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Japan

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks after Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi called for a national discussion on the possibility of possessing nuclear weapons as part of Japan's security policy.

"For Japan, this is a difficult issue to discuss, but we have no choice but to address it. We must act swiftly, discuss every policy option and move them forward without any taboos," Koizumi said.

Japan has adhered to its Three Non-Nuclear Principles since the 1960s: not possessing nuclear weapons, not producing them and not allowing them to be stationed on Japanese territory. The principles were introduced by Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1967, and he later received the 1974 Nobel Peace Prize. Although approved by the government, the principles have never been enshrined in law.

Japan remains the only country to have experienced nuclear attacks, following the atomic bombings carried out by the United States on August 6 and 9, 1945.

Lin said Koizumi's recent comments contradict his previous statements at international forums, where he reaffirmed Japan's defense-oriented policy, commitment to peaceful development and adherence to the Three Non-Nuclear Principles.

"However, in Japan he is calling for discussions on nuclear weapons policy without any taboos," the Chinese official said.

Lin also described Japan as "an internationally recognized near nuclear state."

"A new Japanese militarism has already begun to emerge. The international community must remain highly vigilant and firmly oppose it," he added.

Concerns Over Japan's Nuclear Potential

In April, the Chinese newspaper PLA Daily reported on what it described as Japan's "astonishing" stockpile of materials suitable for nuclear weapons production and the country's rapidly expanding defense industry.

According to the publication, Japan possessed 44.4 metric tons of plutonium by the end of 2024-enough to produce approximately 5,500 nuclear warheads. The report argued that if Japan abandoned its Three Non-Nuclear Principles, it could become a de facto nuclear power in a very short period.

In late 2025, an official in the office of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that Japan should possess its own nuclear weapons, arguing that Tokyo "can rely only on itself."