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India Demands Answers After Four Nationals Die in Black Sea Ship Attack

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India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Russia's Chargé d'Affaires, Vladimir Ladanov, following what it described as the "attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo" in the Black Sea, which resulted in the deaths of four Indian nationals.

One P-8I aircraft flanked by two MiG-29 Ks at the 2015 Republic Day Parade in New Delhi
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пит Соуза, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
One P-8I aircraft flanked by two MiG-29 Ks at the 2015 Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

In a statement, the ministry said the incident "undermines the safety, security and stability of international maritime navigation."

According to Hindustan Times, the Russian diplomat was summoned to the ministry on the morning of July 21, where Indian officials lodged a formal diplomatic protest.

Russia Reports Strikes on Black Sea Shipping

In recent days, Russia's Ministry of Defense has repeatedly reported strikes on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, including tankers at anchorage that, according to the Russian side, were transporting military cargo.

On July 19, the ministry said Russian aircraft and drones struck two Ukrainian bulk carriers carrying military supplies while anchored off the port of Odesa. It also reported strikes north of Snake Island against a bulk carrier and a dry cargo vessel that, according to Moscow, had been used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch attack drones and uncrewed surface vessels.

A day earlier, the ministry reported strikes on ships delivering cargo for the Ukrainian military to the port of Chornomorsk.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has maintained that its strikes target only Ukraine's military and energy facilities, along with related infrastructure.

India Previously Raised Similar Concerns

Earlier, India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iran's deputy ambassador to protest the death of an Indian sailor in the Strait of Hormuz during hostilities involving Iran and the United States.

Following that incident, India prohibited shipowners, ship management companies and crewing agencies from assigning Indian seafarers to vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Bloomberg, more than 310,000 Indian seafarers serve aboard merchant ships worldwide, making India the world's second-largest supplier of personnel for the global merchant fleet.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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