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Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he has no information about a possible visit to Russia by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Kash Patel (53860348495)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Kash Patel (53860348495)

"No, I have no information about that. No information whatsoever," Peskov said when asked about the reported trip.

He added that visits of this nature are usually conducted without public disclosure.

Earlier, Politico, citing a source within the US administration, reported that FBI Director Kash Patel plans to visit Russia in mid-October.

According to the report, the visit could take place on October 14-15. The source said Patel is expected to travel to both Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Patel Previously Accused Russia of Signal Hacking Campaign

Earlier, Patel alleged that Russia was targeting the Signal accounts of US government officials and military personnel.

According to him, the campaign is aimed at individuals with high intelligence value, including current and former US government officials, members of the military, politicians and journalists.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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