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Turkey Seeks Solution to Get Rid of Russian S-400 Missiles as US Relations Improve

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Turkey is holding talks with third countries regarding the possible re-export of its Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said, according to the Türkiye newspaper.

S-400 Triumа, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (SAM)
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
S-400 Triumа, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system (SAM)

"As the process of improving military and political relations with the United States continues to develop positively, we are seeking solutions to issues inherited from the past concerning third countries within a framework of mutual understanding and cooperation," Güler said in a written response to questions from members of the European Parliament regarding the possible transfer of the S-400 systems to a third country.

Turkey Seeks to Improve Relations With the US

In December 2025, Bloomberg reported that Turkey was considering returning the S-400 systems to Russia in an effort to improve ties with Washington and regain access to the US F-35 fighter jet program.

Military Watch Magazine also reported that one proposal under consideration would see Turkey transfer its S-400 batteries to a third country or place them in joint storage with the US Air Force.

According to the publication, Russia has warned that such a move would likely violate the original export contract because of Moscow's strict end-user restrictions governing the sale of advanced military equipment.

Western Proposals and US Sanctions

The report noted that officials in several Western countries have repeatedly called on Turkey to transfer the Russian-made air defense systems to Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would lift sanctions imposed on Turkey in 2020 following Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 systems.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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