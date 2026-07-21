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Nicaragua's President Says Opposition Will Never Return to Power Through Elections

World

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has declared that elections will no longer be held in the country, according to Reuters.

Nicaragua flag
Photo: freepik.com by natanaelginting
Nicaragua flag

"There won’t be ⁠⁠any more elections here for them to try to seize the government and seize power," he said during a speech on Sunday at an event commemorating the 1979 Sandinista revolution. "The days when parties backed by the Yankees and the Somocistas would return to power are over – never again," Ortega said.

Ortega Voices Support for Cuba

During his remarks, Ortega also expressed support for Cuba, which he said is facing pressure from the United States.

On July 15, reports emerged that the Pentagon had discussed the possibility of deploying thousands of troops to Cuba. According to those reports, US military planners spent several weeks considering a range of potential scenarios involving the island, including an airborne operation.

President Continues to Consolidate Power

Ortega, 80, served as Nicaragua's president from 1979 to 1990 before returning to office in 2007. He has remained in power ever since.

According to Reuters, Ortega further consolidated his authority in 2025 through a series of constitutional reforms, including the appointment of his wife, Rosario Murillo, as co-president. Reuters also reported that Ortega and Murillo now exercise control over nearly every branch of government, including the armed forces and the judiciary.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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