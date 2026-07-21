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Russia and China Prolong Mutual Visa-Free Travel Until the End of 2027

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China has extended its visa-free travel regime for Russian citizens until December 31, 2027, according to a notice published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Yu Yuan Garden, Shanghai
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Chainwit., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Yu Yuan Garden, Shanghai

Under the visa-free arrangement, Russian citizens may stay in China for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa when traveling for business, tourism, or to visit relatives and friends. The program has now been extended by an additional year, remaining in effect through the end of 2027.

Russia Also Extends Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Citizens

Russia has likewise extended its visa-free regime for Chinese citizens until December 31, 2027. The corresponding decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was published on the country's official legal information portal.

Under the previous rules, the temporary visa-free entry and exit regime for Chinese citizens was scheduled to remain in force until September 14, 2026. The new decree took effect immediately upon signing.

Visa-Free Travel Drives Tourism Growth

Dmitry Gorin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, said the visa-free regime boosted two-way tourism between Russia and China by an average of 20 to 30 percent in 2026, depending on the season.

According to Gorin, China has already become one of the five most popular international travel destinations for Russian tourists, reflecting the growing demand for travel between the two neighboring countries.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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