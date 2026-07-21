Trump Targets Canadian Wine, Hockey Sticks and Cement With New 50% Tariffs

US President Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on selected categories of Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks and cement, according to a press release published on the White House website.

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"President Trump is taking action to hold Canada accountable for its continued discrimination against and unreasonable and unequal treatment of U.S. commerce that has burdened and disadvantaged hardworking Americans. ... President Trump has taken actions under Section 232 to protect and strengthen U.S. manufacturing critical for our national and economic security, including imposing tariffs on key goods such as steel, aluminum, copper, trucks and automobiles, timber, lumber, and pharmaceuticals," the statement said.

White House Cites Canadian Trade Restrictions

The White House argued that nearly every Canadian province and territory has suspended the purchase, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages imported from the United States while leaving products from other countries unaffected.

According to the administration, US alcohol exports to Canada fell by 81%, or approximately $582 million, between March 2025 and February 2026.

The administration also criticized Canada's tariff-rate quotas on cheese imported from the United States, saying they are significantly more restrictive than those applied to similar imports from the European Union, despite Canada maintaining trade agreements with both partners.

Jack Daniel's Maker Criticizes Canada's Response

Lawson Whiting, Chief Executive Officer of Brown-Forman, the producer of Jack Daniel's, said Canada's decision to remove American alcoholic beverages from store shelves was "worse than tariffs."

Whiting described the Canadian government's actions as a "disproportionate response" to President Trump's earlier decision to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trade Dispute Continues to Escalate

In 2025, the Trump administration announced 25% tariffs on a broad range of Canadian imports. On March 4, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the decision "foolish" and announced retaliatory tariffs of 25% on American goods. Trump responded by warning that the United States would raise tariff rates even further.

In June 2025, reports showed that US wine exports to Canada had fallen by 93% in April compared with the same month a year earlier-the steepest annual decline since 2002. The drop followed decisions by several Canadian provinces to remove American wines from retail shelves in response to US tariffs.