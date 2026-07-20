World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Reports of Ukraine Army Chief's Dismissal Fuel Political Turmoil in Kyiv

World

Conflicting reports emerged on July 20 regarding the future of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, with some media outlets claiming he was about to be dismissed while the Ukrainian military denied any change in leadership.

Alexander Syrsky
Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Alexander Syrsky

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola, citing sources in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office and Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, reported that Syrskyi's dismissal would be officially announced later in the day. However, Ukraine's General Staff rejected the claim, stating that the commander-in-chief continues to perform his duties.

Reports of Leadership Changes Come Amid Political Tensions

The speculation comes as Ukraine faces growing political unrest following the dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Protests have taken place in several cities, while separate reports have suggested that Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov could also be removed from his position. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed those reports.

According to Liga.net, citing sources in the presidential administration and government, officials have discussed several possible candidates should the commander-in-chief's position become vacant.

The reported shortlist includes Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ground Forces Commander Andrii Biletskyi, Air Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol and Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the National Guard's Khartiia Brigade. Liga.net reported that a total of 11 potential candidates are under consideration.

Analysts Debate Political Impact of Possible Dismissal

Some commentators believe replacing Syrskyi would serve as an attempt to ease public dissatisfaction following Fedorov's dismissal rather than fundamentally change Ukraine's military strategy.

Russian lawmaker Andrey Kolesnik argued that leadership changes would not alter Russia's military objectives, while retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said replacing the commander-in-chief would have little practical effect on battlefield operations.

Political analyst Pavel Feldman also suggested that appointing a new commander would amount to a symbolic change rather than a strategic shift. He argued that replacing senior military officials would not reverse broader trends affecting Ukraine's armed forces and would primarily signal that the government is responding to public pressure.

Earlier in July, reports linked Fedorov's dismissal to longstanding disagreements with Syrskyi. Following the minister's removal, demonstrations in several Ukrainian cities called for Fedorov's reinstatement and Syrskyi's resignation.

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also commented on the protests, saying that dismissing Syrskyi could help address public dissatisfaction. According to Kuleba, the commander-in-chief had increasingly taken on a political role rather than remaining focused solely on military responsibilities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face
Society
Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face
Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow Region Again as Russia Reports Injuries and Damage
Hotspots and Incidents
Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow Region Again as Russia Reports Injuries and Damage
Italy Puts More Than 16,000 Historic Beretta MAB Submachine Guns Up for Sale
World
Italy Puts More Than 16,000 Historic Beretta MAB Submachine Guns Up for Sale
Popular
Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face

Police are investigating an assault at a hotel in Georgia's Kakheti region after a tourist was hospitalized following an altercation involving guests attending a wedding celebration.

Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face
Germany Signals More Pragmatic Approach to Russia Talks
Germany Signals More Pragmatic Approach to Russia Talks
Hundreds of Drones Target Moscow Region Again as Russia Reports Injuries and Damage
Italy Puts More Than 16,000 Historic Beretta MAB Submachine Guns Up for Sale
Coma-Tocracy: Platner Ate Babies? Would’ve Still Got My Vote! Guy Somerset The Hidden Dangers of Indoor Drafts and How to Protect Yourself Marina Lebedeva FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
China Launches Global AI Coalition With 29 Countries Including Russia
Vodka Sales in Russia Decline as Demand for Strong Alcohol Weakens
Nokia Leak Reveals 44-Day Battery Phone That Doubles as a Power Bank
Nokia Leak Reveals 44-Day Battery Phone That Doubles as a Power Bank
Last materials
Lockheed Martin Unveils Low-Cost Patriot Missile to Boost Air Defense Production
Russian Words Featured During FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show
Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia
Trump Steals the Spotlight During Spain's World Cup Celebration
Italy Puts More Than 16,000 Historic Beretta MAB Submachine Guns Up for Sale
Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Rise in Russia as Consumer Habits Change
China Launches Global AI Coalition With 29 Countries Including Russia
Nokia Leak Reveals 44-Day Battery Phone That Doubles as a Power Bank
Germany Signals More Pragmatic Approach to Russia Talks
Vodka Sales in Russia Decline as Demand for Strong Alcohol Weakens
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.