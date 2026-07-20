Reports of Ukraine Army Chief's Dismissal Fuel Political Turmoil in Kyiv

Conflicting reports emerged on July 20 regarding the future of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, with some media outlets claiming he was about to be dismissed while the Ukrainian military denied any change in leadership.

Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Alexander Syrsky

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola, citing sources in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office and Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, reported that Syrskyi's dismissal would be officially announced later in the day. However, Ukraine's General Staff rejected the claim, stating that the commander-in-chief continues to perform his duties.

Reports of Leadership Changes Come Amid Political Tensions

The speculation comes as Ukraine faces growing political unrest following the dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Protests have taken place in several cities, while separate reports have suggested that Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov could also be removed from his position. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed those reports.

According to Liga.net, citing sources in the presidential administration and government, officials have discussed several possible candidates should the commander-in-chief's position become vacant.

The reported shortlist includes Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, Ground Forces Commander Andrii Biletskyi, Air Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol and Ihor Obolenskyi, commander of the National Guard's Khartiia Brigade. Liga.net reported that a total of 11 potential candidates are under consideration.

Analysts Debate Political Impact of Possible Dismissal

Some commentators believe replacing Syrskyi would serve as an attempt to ease public dissatisfaction following Fedorov's dismissal rather than fundamentally change Ukraine's military strategy.

Russian lawmaker Andrey Kolesnik argued that leadership changes would not alter Russia's military objectives, while retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said replacing the commander-in-chief would have little practical effect on battlefield operations.

Political analyst Pavel Feldman also suggested that appointing a new commander would amount to a symbolic change rather than a strategic shift. He argued that replacing senior military officials would not reverse broader trends affecting Ukraine's armed forces and would primarily signal that the government is responding to public pressure.

Earlier in July, reports linked Fedorov's dismissal to longstanding disagreements with Syrskyi. Following the minister's removal, demonstrations in several Ukrainian cities called for Fedorov's reinstatement and Syrskyi's resignation.

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also commented on the protests, saying that dismissing Syrskyi could help address public dissatisfaction. According to Kuleba, the commander-in-chief had increasingly taken on a political role rather than remaining focused solely on military responsibilities.