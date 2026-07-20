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Lockheed Martin Unveils Low-Cost Patriot Missile to Boost Air Defense Production

World

Lockheed Martin has unveiled a new, lower-cost interceptor for the Patriot air defense system, aiming to significantly reduce production costs while increasing the number of missiles available for modern air defense operations.

190603-A-OQ915-0030 - Exercise Astral Knight 19 kicks off in Slovenia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sgt. Erica Earl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
190603-A-OQ915-0030 - Exercise Astral Knight 19 kicks off in Slovenia

The new missile, known as the PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector (ACE), was officially introduced by the U.S. defense contractor on July 20 and later showcased at the Farnborough International Airshow.

PAC-3 ACE Designed to Cut Costs and Expand Production

According to Lockheed Martin, the PAC-3 ACE interceptor will cost less than half the price of the current PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE), which carries an estimated price tag of about $4 million per missile. That would place the cost of the new interceptor below $2 million.

The company said the simplified design allows for easier manufacturing while preserving the capabilities required for integration with the Patriot air defense system.

Lockheed Martin added that full-scale production could begin within 36 months through cooperation with manufacturing partners in the United States and Europe.

Growing Demand Drives New Air Defense Development

According to Reuters, the company expects serial production of the PAC-3 ACE to begin within the next three years.

The announcement comes as demand for advanced air defense systems continues to rise amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Governments have increasingly sought larger stockpiles of interceptors while urging defense manufacturers to produce more affordable weapons that can be manufactured at higher volumes.

The PAC-3 ACE program reflects a broader trend within the defense industry toward balancing advanced capabilities with lower procurement costs to ensure sustained production during prolonged military conflicts.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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