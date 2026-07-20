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Yemen's Houthis Announce Naval Blockade of Saudi Arabia

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Yemen's Houthi movement, officially known as Ansar Allah, has announced the immediate introduction of a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, marking another significant escalation in the long-running regional conflict.

Yemen
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Maria Gropa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Yemen

The announcement was made by the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, in a statement carried by Al Masirah.

Houthis Announce Immediate Maritime Blockade

According to Saree, the movement is banning maritime navigation for what it described as the "Saudi enemy" under what he called the principle of "a blockade in response to a blockade."

"We announce a ban on maritime navigation for the Saudi enemy in accordance with the principle of 'a blockade in response to a blockade.' The ban takes effect immediately," Saree said.

The Houthis said the decision was made in response to Saudi Arabia's blockade of Sanaa International Airport, which they cited as the primary reason for the latest measures.

Regional Tensions Continue to Rise

The announcement follows another recent confrontation involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Earlier this month, the group said its forces opened fire on Saudi military aircraft operating in Yemeni airspace.

According to the Houthis, Saudi warplanes attempted to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport, but the effort was unsuccessful.

The latest declaration raises fresh concerns about the security of maritime traffic in the Red Sea and surrounding waters, where commercial shipping has already faced increasing risks amid the broader conflict in the region.

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