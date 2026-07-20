Trump Steals the Spotlight During Spain's World Cup Celebration

U.S. President Donald Trump became an unexpected part of Spain's World Cup celebrations after remaining on stage during the team's trophy presentation, a moment that quickly attracted widespread attention on social media and in sports media.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ P20250713DT-1301 President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the FIFA Club World Cup Final soccer match

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, securing the country's first world title since 2010.

Trump Remains on Stage During Spain's Trophy Celebration

Trump joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino to present the trophy to the Spanish players. After congratulating members of the squad and shaking hands with several players, the U. S. president remained beside the team as they prepared to lift the trophy.

Under normal protocol, officials leave the stage before the champions celebrate and pose for their official team photograph. Infantino appeared to encourage Trump to step aside before the celebration, but the president remained with the players.

Official social media accounts operated by Spain's national team and FIFA later published photographs of the trophy celebration that did not include Trump. In one image, part of his hand remained visible at the edge of the frame.

The unusual moment also attracted attention on prediction platform Polymarket, where users placed bets on whether Trump would appear in Spain's official championship photograph. The market reportedly attracted nearly $3.5 million in total wagers.

World Cup Final Overshadowed by FIFA Suspension Controversy

Separately, The Times and Irish Independent reported that UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin chose not to attend the World Cup final amid controversy surrounding U.S. forward Folarin Balogun.

According to the reports, Balogun received a straight red card during the Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina and was expected to miss the following knockout fixture against Belgium. However, FIFA's disciplinary committee later suspended the player's ban for one year and imposed a $40,000 fine instead.

The reports also claimed that the decision followed repeated requests from President Trump, who allegedly urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to reconsider the suspension and contacted FIFA officials several times regarding the case.

Balogun subsequently played almost the entire match against Belgium before being substituted in stoppage time.

According to the reports, UEFA strongly criticized FIFA's decision, describing it as unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustified, and arguing that it crossed a red line.