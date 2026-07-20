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Italy Puts More Than 16,000 Historic Beretta MAB Submachine Guns Up for Sale

World

Italy has launched the sale of more than 16,000 decommissioned Beretta Moschetto Automatico Beretta (MAB) submachine guns that remained in military storage for decades. The surplus includes primarily variants of the iconic Model 1938, a firearm that earned a strong reputation during World War II and later served with Italian security forces for many years.

Beretta M1938 submachine gun
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by TSGT Patrick H. Nugent, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Beretta M1938 submachine gun

A Historic Firearm With Decades of Military Service

Legendary Beretta chief engineer Tullio Marengoni designed the MAB series, which entered military service in 1938. The weapon gained recognition during World War II for its reliability, accuracy and controllability, making it a preferred choice among elite Italian paratroopers and security units.

One of its distinctive features was a dual-trigger system that allowed operators to select either semi-automatic or fully automatic fire. After the war, several versions remained in service with Italy's police, military police and armed forces until more modern firearms gradually replaced them toward the end of the 20th century.

Strict Regulations Govern the Sale

The firearms currently offered for sale have spent decades in government arsenals. Because they are military-grade automatic weapons, Italian authorities cannot sell them directly to the general public in their original configuration.

Before entering the civilian market, the firearms must undergo a mandatory demilitarization process. For museums and private collectors, that typically means permanently disabling the firing mechanism so the weapons can serve only as historical display pieces. Licensed security companies and authorized foreign agencies may receive firearms converted to semi-automatic operation or, where export laws permit, in their original configuration.

Italian authorities expect the sale to free valuable storage space while generating revenue from long-idle military inventory. Collectors, museums and historical organizations around the world have already expressed interest in acquiring these well-preserved artifacts of 20th-century military history.

The disposal program offers a rare opportunity for qualified buyers and cultural institutions to preserve thousands of historically significant Beretta firearms while ensuring they remain subject to strict legal controls.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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