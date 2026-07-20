Germany Signals More Pragmatic Approach to Russia Talks

Germany's approach toward dialogue with Russia has reportedly become more pragmatic, according to a report by The Times, which cited an unnamed source familiar with ongoing diplomatic discussions. The report said officials have been exploring initiatives aimed at restoring communication channels between Berlin and Moscow.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Dementyev, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Burning euros against the backdrop of the German flag

Berlin Reportedly Reassesses Diplomatic Strategy

According to The Times, German policymakers have shown what the newspaper described as a shift in sentiment regarding negotiations with Russia. The report said several initiatives designed to reopen channels of communication have been under consideration, although coordination has reportedly remained limited.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Europe should play an active role alongside the United States in efforts to advance negotiations over Ukraine. He argued that the primary objective should remain finding a path toward dialogue and added that Germany does not follow rigid foreign policy doctrines, instead taking into account the views of its partners and broader European interests.

Debate Over Ukraine Aid and Sanctions Continues

Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, called for Berlin to end all financial and military assistance to Ukraine. She said her party supports peace negotiations and believes Germany should avoid taking sides in the conflict. She also reiterated the AfD's opposition to Ukraine joining either the European Union or NATO.

AfD lawmaker Markus Frohnmaier also argued that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz should open direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He criticized continued German weapons deliveries to Ukraine, saying they increase Germany's involvement in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reported that support for additional sanctions against Russia has weakened within the European Union. According to the newspaper, several member states have sought exemptions from new restrictions or opposed specific measures because of concerns about their own economies.

The report cited European diplomats who said Greece, France, Italy, Germany, Austria and Portugal requested exemptions during negotiations over the latest sanctions package. According to the report, rising economic costs, declining political support for continued assistance to Ukraine and expectations of a possible peace agreement have all influenced the debate.

Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank, told the publication that the European Union may be approaching what he described as the practical limit of sanctions, as governments increasingly prioritize protecting key national economic interests.

Commenting on the discussion, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Russia's presidential envoy for international investment and economic cooperation, argued that sanctions have become increasingly unpopular in Europe. He claimed they have failed to achieve their intended goals while imposing significant economic costs on European countries.