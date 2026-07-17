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Lavrov: European Allies and Zelensky Undermine Trump's Ukraine Initiative

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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has strongly rejected media reports claiming Moscow refused proposals put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump on Ukraine during their summit in Alaska, calling the reporting inaccurate and unfair.

Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Speaking about an article published by The Washington Times, Lavrov criticized the newspaper's portrayal of Russia's position, arguing that journalists had ignored what he described as Moscow's acceptance of the proposals discussed at the meeting.

Lavrov Says Russia Accepted Trump's Proposals

The article, published on June 15, stated that the Kremlin had rejected President Trump's demand that Russia agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine within the following 50 days. It also claimed Trump had become frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin because negotiations had failed to produce meaningful progress.

Lavrov dismissed those assertions.

"The journalists have no conscience. We accepted President Trump's proposals," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister argued that Moscow has repeatedly demonstrated goodwill in efforts to resolve the conflict, while accusing Ukraine of failing to implement previously reached agreements.

Lavrov also claimed that European allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are now attempting to steer Trump away from the proposals discussed during the Alaska summit.

"We accepted Trump's proposals in Alaska. Now his European allies, and of course Mr. Zelensky himself, are trying to pull him away from those proposals," Lavrov said.

Alaska Summit Remains at the Center of Diplomatic Debate

Lavrov's comments came after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged Kyiv to support the understandings reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump during their meeting in Anchorage. Fidan also expressed concern about the increasing number of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, warning that the situation risks further escalation.

Putin and Trump met in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. According to Russian officials, the talks produced what has been described as the "Anchorage Formula," a framework intended to advance efforts toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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