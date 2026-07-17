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Kremlin Rejects Trump's Election Claims, Says Russia Never Interfered in U.S. Votes

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The Kremlin has firmly rejected allegations that Russia interfered in U.S. elections after President Donald Trump said newly declassified intelligence identified Russia among the countries capable of compromising America's electoral system.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Michael Vadon, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Donald Trump

Kremlin Says Investigations Found No Evidence of Russian Interference

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries and expects the same principle to be respected in return.

Peskov told reporters that Moscow categorically rejects all accusations of influencing U.S. elections. He added that previous investigations in the United States, including congressional inquiries and reviews conducted by federal authorities, concluded that there was no evidence of Russian interference.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin bases its position on the findings of those official investigations. He also argued that Trump referred to unspecified intelligence information rather than conclusions reached through formal investigations, which, according to the Kremlin, did not confirm Russian involvement.

Trump Calls for Investigation Into Election Security

During a national address, President Donald Trump said recently declassified intelligence exposed what he described as serious vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system.

Trump claimed that China illegally gained access to 220 million records containing information on American voters before the 2020 presidential election. He described the alleged incident as the largest election-related data breach in U. S. history.

The U.S. president said Beijing wanted him to lose the election because of his administration's trade policies, including tariffs worth billions of dollars imposed on Chinese goods. He also claimed U. S. intelligence officials withheld information about the alleged operation and called for a criminal investigation.

Trump further stated that intelligence assessments identified Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as countries with the capability to compromise America's election infrastructure.

Meanwhile, China's embassy in Washington told Reuters that Beijing has never interfered in U.S. presidential elections and has no intention of doing so.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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