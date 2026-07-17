Blumenthal Publishes Graham's 'Sledgehammer' Bill Targeting Russia's Energy Projects

U.S. senators have introduced a revised bill that would significantly expand sanctions against Russia by targeting the country's financial institutions, liquefied natural gas projects, shadow fleet and foreign companies accused of supporting Russia's defense industry. The proposal would also authorize tariffs of up to 100% on major importers of Russian oil and natural gas.

Photo: flickr.com by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Lindsey Graham

Expanded Sanctions Would Target Energy, Banking and Defense

The updated legislation, published on the website of Senator Richard Blumenthal, was developed with the participation of the late Senator Lindsey Graham. According to the bill's summary, the measures would impose mandatory sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, senior Russian political and military officials, business leaders, state-owned enterprises and foreign companies that U. S. lawmakers believe support Russia's defense-industrial sector.

Also read: Death of a Senator: Lindsey Graham – Media Hysteria & Practical Reality

The proposal would also extend sanctions to major Russian financial institutions, including the Central Bank of Russia, Sberbank and Gazprombank. In addition, it targets several large liquefied natural gas projects, including Yamal LNG, Arctic LNG 1, Arctic LNG 2 and Arctic LNG 3, as well as their owners and senior executives.

Tariffs Replace Earlier 500% Proposal

The revised version of the bill replaces an earlier proposal calling for a universal 500% tariff on buyers of Russian energy. Instead, it would authorize tariffs of up to 100% on the five largest purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, along with the five countries that U. S. officials determine are most actively helping Russia circumvent energy-related sanctions.

The legislation also seeks to tighten restrictions on Russia's so-called shadow fleet by imposing sanctions on vessels and foreign entities that lawmakers believe facilitate sanctions evasion.

Beyond trade restrictions, the bill would prohibit U. S. individuals and companies from purchasing Russian sovereign debt, making new investments in Russia or its energy sector, transferring funds to or for the benefit of the Russian government, or exporting, re-exporting or transferring U. S. energy products and technologies to Russia.

The proposal preserves presidential authority to temporarily waive sanctions, tariffs or other restrictions if the president determines that doing so serves U. S. national interests and notifies Congress.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said the legislation has "a good chance" of passing. A bipartisan group of senators announced on July 10 that the White House appeared prepared to support the measure. In addition to Graham and Blumenthal, the bill was sponsored by Jeanne Shaheen and Roger Wicker.

Lindsey Graham died the following day. Preliminary reports indicated that he suffered an aortic dissection caused by atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

According to The Hill, work on the sanctions package, first introduced in 2025, slowed while President Donald Trump pursued negotiations with President Vladimir Putin. Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the country's economy has adapted to years of extensive Western sanctions.