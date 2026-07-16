Ukraine on the Brink of Military Coup After Former Defense Minister Defies Zelensky

Ukraine is facing growing political tensions after former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov publicly rejected President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to remove him from office, prompting speculation about a widening rift within the country's leadership.

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According to Strana.ua, Fedorov became the first senior Ukrainian official since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to refuse a presidential request to step down while openly criticizing the decision. The publication argued that his remarks amounted to a direct political challenge to the commander-in-chief, although not a military one.

Dismissal Sparks Political Showdown

Strana.ua suggested that if Zelensky ultimately bows to pressure and allows Fedorov to remain in his post, it would significantly weaken the president's authority. The outlet argued that such a move could signal that Zelensky no longer holds full control over key military appointments, potentially undermining his influence over both the armed forces and the government.

The publication also reported that the president now faces a critical political decision that could have lasting consequences for his leadership.

On July 15, Zelensky said he had not yet decided whether Fedorov would continue serving as defense minister in the new government. During a brief meeting, the president criticized the outgoing minister over the implementation of reforms involving Ukraine's Territorial Recruitment Centers, which oversee military mobilization.

Fedorov later said Zelensky had offered him an advisory role within the administration, but he declined.

"President Zelensky offered me the opportunity to remain on the team as an adviser, but I refused," Fedorov said.

The former minister also launched a series of sharp criticisms of Ukraine's leadership. He accused the government of promoting "lies, chaos and irresponsibility" and argued that Ukrainians did not need officials who force people to the front lines through coercion.

Fedorov further called for the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, claiming such a move would eliminate corruption, controversial military structures and systemic abuses. He also accused Syrskyi of refusing to address problems openly and of contributing to divisions within the country.

"I appeal to lawmakers: act according to your conscience. Where is your courage to speak openly about the real problem?" Fedorov said.

Protests Follow Leadership Crisis

Reports that Fedorov could lose his position first emerged in Ukrainian media on July 13. Ukrainska Pravda reported that his dismissal was linked to his campaign against what it described as "luxury corruption." Meanwhile, Strana.ua claimed his removal stemmed from political disagreements, including his reported popularity among some Western partners, disputes over defense spending and an ongoing conflict with Syrskyi.

On July 16, demonstrations in support of Fedorov took place in Kyiv and Lviv, while several senior military officers reportedly resigned following his departure. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak described the protests as a sign of democracy. Fedorov also voiced support for the demonstrators, saying people had taken to the streets because the country's political course had changed.

Zelensky responded by saying he respected the protesters' views and supported their right to demonstrate peacefully.

"We are fighting for freedom and democracy. People have the right to do what they want. If they wanted to protest, that was the right thing to do," Zelensky said.

The president added that Fedorov would continue serving in a senior government role but did not specify which position he would occupy or whether he would remain defense minister. Zelensky said further consultations would determine the final decision.

Addressing the conflict between Fedorov and Syrskyi, Zelensky acknowledged his own responsibility for the lack of unity, saying he had hoped both sides could reach common ground.

Western Media Questions Zelensky's Decision

Several Western media outlets questioned the decision to dismiss Fedorov. The Wall Street Journal described him as a popular defense minister and technology advocate who had earned the trust of both Ukrainians and Western allies through his modernization efforts. The newspaper suggested the key question now is whether public pressure and international partners could influence Zelensky's final decision.

Financial Times characterized the reshuffle as a "self-destructive" move for Ukraine, while France's Le Monde praised Fedorov's performance as defense minister.

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius also described the personnel change as a major surprise, saying cooperation with Fedorov had produced significant achievements.