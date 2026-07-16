India Rejects Western Pressure Over Russia Ties as Strategic Partnership Deepens

India has resisted sustained pressure from Western countries to downgrade its relationship with Russia, with New Delhi continuing to view Moscow as a strategically important partner, former Indian Foreign Secretary Rajiv Sikri said in comments reported by RT.

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According to Sikri, Western governments sought to discourage India from purchasing Russian crude oil and the S-400 air defense missile system, but those efforts ultimately failed.

He also argued that the attendance of Indian, Russian and Chinese delegations at the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei demonstrated that "it is the West that finds itself isolated on this issue." According to Sikri, many countries across the Global South have expressed sympathy for Iran.

Russia and India Continue to Expand Strategic Cooperation

Despite growing geopolitical tensions and repeated calls from Western governments to reduce engagement with Moscow, Russia and India have maintained broad cooperation across defense, energy, trade and diplomacy.

Russia remains one of India's largest defense suppliers, with decades of military-technical cooperation continuing through joint production projects, maintenance agreements and deliveries of major weapons systems, including the S-400 air defense system.

Energy has become another cornerstone of bilateral relations. Since 2022, India has dramatically increased imports of discounted Russian crude, making Russia one of its largest oil suppliers. Indian refiners have benefited from lower-priced imports, while Moscow has secured an important export market despite Western sanctions.

Trade between the two countries has expanded significantly in recent years, although both governments continue working on mechanisms to address payment and currency settlement issues caused by international financial restrictions.

Beyond economics, Moscow and New Delhi continue to coordinate within several multilateral organizations, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20. Both countries have repeatedly emphasized the importance of a multipolar international order and maintaining strategic autonomy in foreign policy.

Indian officials have consistently maintained that the country's external relations are guided by national interests rather than pressure from third parties. New Delhi has also continued balancing its partnerships with Russia, the United States, Europe and Indo-Pacific allies while pursuing what it describes as an independent foreign policy.

India Reiterates Its Independent Foreign Policy

Successive Indian governments have repeatedly stated that decisions on defense procurement, energy security and foreign policy are made independently and reflect India's long-term strategic priorities.

Earlier, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar drew attention for his response to a question concerning India's relationship with Russia, reiterating New Delhi's longstanding position that its international partnerships are determined by national interests rather than external pressure.