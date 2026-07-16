China May Have Surpassed 300 J-20 Stealth Fighters as Production Accelerates

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) may have received more than 300 J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighters, according to estimates published by the U.S. defense publication The War Zone.
According to the report, the J-20 remains China's most significant combat aircraft. The publication notes that the fighter not only provides capabilities previously unavailable to the PLAAF but is also being produced in remarkably large numbers.
The J-20 made its maiden flight in 2011 and officially entered service in 2017. Western analysts estimate that total production reached approximately 300 aircraft by 2025. Last autumn, observers identified what was believed to be the 300th J-20 airframe, which, based on its serial number, appeared to belong to the aircraft's tenth production batch.
If current manufacturing rates continue, the PLAAF could receive around 1,000 J-20 fighters of all variants by 2030, significantly expanding China's fifth-generation combat aviation capabilities.
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