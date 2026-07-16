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Ursula von der Leyen Takes Shelter During Air Raid Alert in Kyiv

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was forced to interrupt a conversation with journalists and take shelter after an air raid alert sounded during her visit to Kyiv.

Ursula von der Leyen
Photo: www.flickr.com by EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Ursula von der Leyen

Air Raid Siren Interrupts Media Briefing

According to Euractiv, the incident occurred at the InterContinental Hotel, where von der Leyen had been speaking to reporters about the day's events.

"At the luxurious InterContinental Hotel (…) the siren forced Ursula von der Leyen and the journalists accompanying her to seek refuge in an underground shelter just as she was briefing us on the day's developments,” the publication reported.

EU and Ukraine Expand Defense Cooperation

Earlier during her visit, von der Leyen announced that the European Union is preparing new initiatives aimed at further integrating the defense industries of the EU and Ukraine.

She also confirmed that the European Union and Ukraine had signed a new defense-industrial partnership agreement focused on cooperation in the development and production of drones.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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