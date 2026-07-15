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Serbian President Stands Apart at Kyiv Summit as Only Leader to Reject Joint Declaration

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Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was the only participant at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Kyiv who did not sign the meeting's final Kyiv Declaration, according to the Serbian newspaper Politika.

EU and Ukraine flags in Kyiv
Photo: flickr.com by Andrew Bossi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
EU and Ukraine flags in Kyiv

The declaration includes language condemning Russia's actions. It was signed by the presidents of Ukraine, Albania, Greece, Moldova, and Romania, the prime ministers of Croatia and Slovenia, representatives of North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bulgaria, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Vučić Reaffirms Support for Ukraine's Sovereignty

Despite declining to endorse the declaration, Vučić reiterated Serbia's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also thanked Kyiv for what he described as its reciprocal policy toward Serbia.

The Serbian president emphasized that Belgrade would continue providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including support for the country's financial, healthcare, and energy sectors.

"When we speak about this, we mean support for the financial, medical, and energy sectors. I am not entirely satisfied with everything we have done so far because there is one commitment we made that we have not yet fulfilled, and we will address that soon," Vučić said.

Serbia Plans to Expand Humanitarian Efforts

Vučić said Serbia intends to increase its involvement in the reconstruction of one of Ukraine's cities while maintaining humanitarian assistance to the country.

He also reaffirmed Serbia's support for Ukraine's European integration, as well as the European Union membership aspirations of other candidate countries.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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