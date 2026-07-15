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Serbian President Vucic Travels Through Moldova and Central Ukraine to Meet Zelensky

World

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and to attend the "Southeast Europe — Ukraine" summit, marking another high-profile diplomatic meeting between the two countries.

Alexandar Vucic
Photo: Official website of the President of Serbia
Alexandar Vucic

Vučić said he travelled continuously from Paris through Moldova and central Ukraine before reaching the Ukrainian capital.

"I travelled all day and all night from Paris through Moldova and central Ukraine to reach Kyiv. I'm a little tired, but I will fight for and defend Serbia," the Serbian president said.

Focus on Regional Cooperation and European Integration

Vučić is scheduled to take part in the "Southeast Europe — Ukraine" summit on July 15. He expressed hope that the participating countries would continue supporting one another on their respective European paths while expanding bilateral cooperation, despite what he described as the likelihood of difficult discussions.

Moscow Responds to the Visit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had not asked Vučić to deliver any message to President Zelensky. He also stated that Serbia was unlikely to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine because Belgrade has not previously participated in mediation efforts related to the conflict.

Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Committee on Foreign Affairs, urged observers not to draw premature conclusions about the Serbian president's visit. He said it remained unclear what proposals or initiatives Vučić might bring to the discussions and suggested that the significance of the visit could only be assessed after the talks concluded.

Karasin also noted that the meeting could ultimately demonstrate that the positions of the two sides remain fundamentally different.

Vučić's Previous Visit to Ukraine

Vučić made his first visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale military operation in June 2025 during an earlier "Southeast Europe — Ukraine" summit. At that time, he pledged financial support for the reconstruction of several Ukrainian cities and described Ukraine as a friend of Serbia, citing Kyiv's continued refusal to recognize Kosovo's independence.

The visit drew criticism from some Russian officials, who argued that Belgrade was attempting to improve its standing with Western partners while maintaining its traditionally close relationship with Moscow.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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