Global Wheat Prices Surge After Black Sea Port Disruptions Shake Food Markets

Global grain and sunflower oil markets have recorded a sharp increase in prices after military strikes disrupted key transport hubs and logistics infrastructure across the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, affecting exports from both Russia and Ukraine.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Bunker on a ship carrying wheat

Following large-scale Russian airstrikes during the night of July 12, Ukrainian agricultural holding Kernel suspended operations at its export terminal in Chornomorsk, in Ukraine's Odesa region. The attacks damaged critical cargo-handling infrastructure, including loading and unloading systems, power supply networks, grain storage silos, and vegetable oil storage facilities.

Kernel reported the loss of approximately 45,000 tonnes of wheat and 9,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that the strikes targeted facilities used to store military fuel and other military cargo. Market analysts, however, linked the attack to recent Ukrainian drone operations in the Sea of Azov region.

Export Disruptions Fuel Supply Concerns

"Taking terminals the size of Kernel's out of operation creates a physical short-term supply shortage. When the market sees exports from major logistics hubs stop simultaneously, prices rise automatically because traders begin pricing in the risk of further supply disruptions," macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru.

Russian strikes followed a large-scale Ukrainian drone operation targeting shipping in the Sea of Azov. According to Ukrainian reports, the attacks affected dozens of Russian tankers and ferries, increasing security risks for commercial navigation.

In response, Russia closed the Azov-Don Sea Canal and imposed strict restrictions on traffic through the Kerch Strait. The measures effectively disrupted up to a quarter of Russia's wheat export capacity, forcing exporters to seek alternative shipping routes and revise logistics plans.

Global Markets React to Black Sea Shipping Risks

International commodity markets responded immediately. Wheat futures on the Euronext exchange climbed to their highest level in six weeks as traders reacted to simultaneous pressure on exports from both Russia and Ukraine.

The combination of reduced Russian shipments through the Sea of Azov and damage to Ukrainian export infrastructure has heightened concerns over the stability of grain and sunflower oil supplies from one of the world's most important agricultural regions.

The disruption comes at a time when global food supply chains already face geopolitical pressure. Analysts warn that prolonged interruptions to Black Sea exports could contribute to higher food inflation, increased volatility in agricultural commodity markets, and greater financial risks for exporters attempting to fulfil international contracts.

Can Alternative Export Routes Ease the Pressure?

Market participants are now watching whether exporters can quickly redirect grain shipments through other ports and transport corridors. The speed of those adjustments will determine whether recent price increases prove temporary or whether prolonged disruptions in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov become a lasting driver of higher global food prices.