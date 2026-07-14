World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Global Wheat Prices Surge After Black Sea Port Disruptions Shake Food Markets

World

Global grain and sunflower oil markets have recorded a sharp increase in prices after military strikes disrupted key transport hubs and logistics infrastructure across the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, affecting exports from both Russia and Ukraine.

Bunker on a ship carrying wheat
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Bunker on a ship carrying wheat

Following large-scale Russian airstrikes during the night of July 12, Ukrainian agricultural holding Kernel suspended operations at its export terminal in Chornomorsk, in Ukraine's Odesa region. The attacks damaged critical cargo-handling infrastructure, including loading and unloading systems, power supply networks, grain storage silos, and vegetable oil storage facilities.

Kernel reported the loss of approximately 45,000 tonnes of wheat and 9,000 tonnes of sunflower oil. Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that the strikes targeted facilities used to store military fuel and other military cargo. Market analysts, however, linked the attack to recent Ukrainian drone operations in the Sea of Azov region.

Export Disruptions Fuel Supply Concerns

"Taking terminals the size of Kernel's out of operation creates a physical short-term supply shortage. When the market sees exports from major logistics hubs stop simultaneously, prices rise automatically because traders begin pricing in the risk of further supply disruptions," macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru.

Russian strikes followed a large-scale Ukrainian drone operation targeting shipping in the Sea of Azov. According to Ukrainian reports, the attacks affected dozens of Russian tankers and ferries, increasing security risks for commercial navigation.

In response, Russia closed the Azov-Don Sea Canal and imposed strict restrictions on traffic through the Kerch Strait. The measures effectively disrupted up to a quarter of Russia's wheat export capacity, forcing exporters to seek alternative shipping routes and revise logistics plans.

Global Markets React to Black Sea Shipping Risks

International commodity markets responded immediately. Wheat futures on the Euronext exchange climbed to their highest level in six weeks as traders reacted to simultaneous pressure on exports from both Russia and Ukraine.

The combination of reduced Russian shipments through the Sea of Azov and damage to Ukrainian export infrastructure has heightened concerns over the stability of grain and sunflower oil supplies from one of the world's most important agricultural regions.

The disruption comes at a time when global food supply chains already face geopolitical pressure. Analysts warn that prolonged interruptions to Black Sea exports could contribute to higher food inflation, increased volatility in agricultural commodity markets, and greater financial risks for exporters attempting to fulfil international contracts.

Can Alternative Export Routes Ease the Pressure?

Market participants are now watching whether exporters can quickly redirect grain shipments through other ports and transport corridors. The speed of those adjustments will determine whether recent price increases prove temporary or whether prolonged disruptions in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov become a lasting driver of higher global food prices.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Manuscript from survivor of Titanic disaster goes on display in Paris
World
Manuscript from survivor of Titanic disaster goes on display in Paris
Narcologist Names Most Harmful Types of Alcohol
Health
Narcologist Names Most Harmful Types of Alcohol
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Americas
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Popular
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has prompted an outpouring of political reactions and a wave of speculation following his final visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup
Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures Lyuba Lulko Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly Alexander Shtorm After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy Petr Ermilin
After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy
Death of a Senator: Lindsey Graham – Media Hysteria & Practical Reality
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Last materials
Water Crisis Forces Munich to Ban Pool Filling and Limit Garden Watering
Europe's 'Coalition of the Willing' Falling Apart: Bulgaria Becomes First Nation to Leave
Russia and NASA Return to Space Together as Soyuz MS-29 Heads for ISS
Global Wheat Prices Surge After Black Sea Port Disruptions Shake Food Markets
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures
Pickaxe Mountain: Secret Iranian Site at the Center of Trump's Warning
Russian TV Host Anfisa Chekhova Gets Rare Access to Trump's Private Golf Club
Love Spicy Food? Here's What It Really Does to Your Body
Scientists Predict When Plant Life on Earth Will Finally Disappear
Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.