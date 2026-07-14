China Warns of Global Fallout as US Renews Iran Naval Blockade

China has criticized the United States for reinstating its naval blockade of Iran, warning that renewed tensions in the Persian Gulf are disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and undermining efforts to restore stability in the region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Gary Jayne III, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian called on both sides to act with restraint and avoid further escalation. He said renewed missile attacks and the return of the blockade would only make it more difficult to reach a peaceful agreement between Washington and Tehran.

"China is deeply concerned about the renewed military conflict in the Persian Gulf region," Lin said, stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable path to lasting stability.

China Warns Against Escalation in the Persian Gulf

Lin noted that the recent ceasefire had been achieved only after considerable diplomatic effort. He argued that another round of confrontation would weaken momentum for peace negotiations and increase risks for international trade and regional security.

He also urged all parties to respond to growing international and regional calls for peace, emphasizing the need for dialogue instead of military action.

Trump Reinstates Naval Blockade of Iran

US President Donald Trump announced the renewal of the naval blockade against Iran on Monday, July 13, citing Tehran's missile attacks on foreign oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz. He also introduced a 20 percent transit tariff for vessels passing through the strategic waterway.

According to Trump, the measure reflects the rising costs the United States has incurred to maintain security along one of the Middle East's most important maritime trade routes. The announcement has heightened concerns about the future of regional stability and the uninterrupted flow of global energy supplies.