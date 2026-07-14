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Zelensky Praises Russia's Ballistic Missile Development

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia possesses powerful ballistic missiles and continues to expand its long-range strike capabilities. Speaking about Moscow's military potential, he warned that Russia could soon deploy ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets up to 5,000 kilometers away.

The Kh-59MK extended-range missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike1979 Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
The Kh-59MK extended-range missile

"Russia has very powerful ballistic missiles and will soon be able to launch them over a distance of 5,000 kilometers. It is only a matter of time," Zelensky said, according to BFM.

His remarks came amid continued concerns over Russia's investment in advanced missile technologies and long-range weapons programs.

In April, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov announced that Russia was developing its first reusable rocket, highlighting another major aerospace project currently underway.

Earlier, the command of Ukraine's Armed Forces acknowledged that the country's air defense systems failed to intercept any of the Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched during a Russian attack on the night of July 11. According to the Ukrainian Air Force's morning report, Russian forces fired six Iskander-M ballistic missiles during the overnight strike.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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