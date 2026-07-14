Donald Trump Earns $1.4 Billion From Crypto Before Moving Wealth Into Traditional Investments

U.S. President Donald Trump earned more than $1.4 billion from family cryptocurrency ventures over the past year, yet his latest financial disclosure indicates that he invested much of those proceeds in traditional assets rather than keeping them in digital currencies. According to an analysis by Reuters, the filing reflects a strategy focused on generating profits in the cryptocurrency market before moving wealth into stocks and bonds.

Photo: Photo from Donald Trump's personal Instagram account by Donald Trump's personal Instagram account Donald Trump

Crypto Success Fueled Growth in Traditional Investments

Trump and two of his sons have actively promoted cryptocurrency ventures, including World Liberty Financial and the president's own memecoin. Together, those projects generated more than $1.4 billion for Trump in 2025.

Over the past two years, the value of his stock and bond holdings increased at least fourfold. Reuters linked that growth to cash generated from the family's cryptocurrency businesses. By the end of 2025, Trump's portfolio of traditional financial assets carried an estimated value of between $703 million and $2.6 billion, according to the disclosure, compared with a range of $225 million to $608 million a year earlier.

Experts Say the Filing Reveals a Conservative Investment Strategy

Nine digital asset specialists told Reuters that the disclosure suggests Trump does not view cryptocurrency as the primary vehicle for preserving personal wealth. Instead, they believe he uses the crypto market to generate substantial short-term profits before transferring capital into more established investments such as stocks and bonds.

Trump has previously drawn attention for unusual activity in financial markets. Reports have linked him to purchases of major technology stocks after tariffs imposed by his administration caused sharp declines in their prices. He also faced scrutiny over increased oil trading before remarks that triggered a drop in crude prices. In another widely discussed case, analysts suggested Trump may have mistaken the U.S. subsidiary of Japanese sushi chain Kura Sushi for a Tokyo-based artificial intelligence company with a similar name after buying millions of dollars' worth of shares.