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Zelensky Reshuffles Government as Race for Ukraine's Next Prime Minister Begins

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the dismissal of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and unveiled plans for a broad restructuring of the country's government as part of a new political strategy.

Decommunization
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassia Atanassova - Spiritia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Decommunization

Zelensky Announces Cabinet Overhaul

Following a meeting with Svyrydenko, Zelensky said the government required a comprehensive renewal to deliver the changes outlined in the administration's updated agenda.

"We discussed the details with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. We agreed that implementing the necessary changes requires renewing the Cabinet of Ministers. I am grateful to Yulia for her clear, stable, and effective work as prime minister, for many years of productive service to Ukraine, and I have proposed that she lead a new important area in relations with one of our key partners," Zelensky said.

The president did not specify which position he had offered Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko confirmed her departure, thanking Zelensky for his trust and expressing gratitude to her colleagues for their cooperation.

"I remain ready to continue serving the Ukrainian state and to carry out tasks aimed at strengthening Ukraine's position, protecting our national interests, and bringing a just peace closer," she said.

Zelensky also announced forthcoming personnel changes across the Cabinet and within Ukraine's law enforcement leadership. He said the reshuffle is intended to support the country's updated political strategy. According to the president, experienced officials will oversee each key area of foreign policy, while domestic efforts will focus on strengthening frontline and border regions and preparing the country for winter.

Several Candidates Emerge for Prime Minister's Office

According to Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, four candidates are considered the leading contenders to replace Svyrydenko:

  • Naftogaz chief Serhii Koretskyi,
  • Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov,
  • Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, who previously served as prime minister between 2020 and 2025,
  • and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

A source cited by Strana described Koretskyi as the frontrunner for the position.

After meeting Svyrydenko, Zelensky also held talks with several senior officials, beginning with Koretskyi. The president praised his work in Ukraine's state energy companies and discussed measures aimed at strengthening the country's resilience.

Zelensky later met with Shmyhal, Fedorov, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. No personnel decisions were announced following those meetings. Zheleznyak suggested that Shmyhal could temporarily lead the government but predicted there was a "99 percent" chance that Koretskyi would ultimately become prime minister.

Koretskyi has previously been described as being closely associated with Timur Mindich, a businessman linked to President Zelensky who has left Ukraine and faces corruption allegations.

According to RBC-Ukraine, Koretskyi has already accepted the offer after previously declining opportunities to head the government.

Possible Reasons Behind the Leadership Change

Zheleznyak believes Svyrydenko could become Ukraine's next ambassador to the United States following her resignation.

He also suggested that the reshuffle was a largely forced decision that the authorities had not fully prepared for. According to the lawmaker, the final decision was made only during a meeting with Zelensky earlier in the day, leaving little time to finalize the remaining appointments.

Meanwhile, Strana.ua reported that Svyrydenko's dismissal may have been linked to investigations by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau, citing her close association with former presidential office chief Andriy Yermak.

The publication also pointed to possible tensions between Zelensky and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who has reportedly faced criticism from the president over military mobilization issues.

Under Ukrainian law, the resignation of the prime minister triggers the resignation of the entire Cabinet. Despite the reshuffle, Strana.ua reported that European Union-backed organizations continue to support Fedorov's candidacy for a senior role in the next government.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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