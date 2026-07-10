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Trump Personally Reviews White House Building Projects Ahead of Possible Xi Visit

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US President Donald Trump has become directly involved in negotiations with contractors overseeing the reconstruction of the White House, personally discussing concrete prices, selecting construction materials, and reviewing engineering details as work on the presidential residence moves forward.

White House
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White House

Trump Personally Oversees White House Construction

According to The Washington Post, Trump has effectively assumed the role of the White House's "chief builder."

On March 4, just days after the outbreak of the conflict with Iran, the president took part in negotiations over a concrete supply contract worth more than $47 million for the new East Wing complex. The talks reportedly reduced the project's cost by approximately $2.3 million.

The concrete will be used for one of Trump's signature projects-a large ballroom planned for the site of the current East Wing. The White House awarded a contract worth up to $500 million to Clark Construction without a competitive bidding process.

The agreement was handled through the Office of the White House Residence, which is normally responsible for maintenance, furnishings, and routine upkeep. The ballroom project was initially estimated to cost around $200 million, but projected expenses had risen to approximately $600 million by March 2026. According to The Washington Post, taxpayers could ultimately cover more than half of the total cost, despite Trump's previous statements that private donors would finance the project.

Attention to Every Construction Detail

Trump has also taken an active role in several other construction projects on the White House grounds.

Among them is a $4.5 million stonework contract for a new helicopter landing area and access road. During discussions with contractors, the president requested that part of the road be extended, considered adding a curved curb, and insisted on a slight gradient to prevent water from pooling on the pavement.

Construction Accelerates Ahead of Possible State Visit

Work has reportedly been accelerated in preparation for a possible state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Contractors are now expected to complete the main phase of construction by September 17-more than a month ahead of the original schedule. To meet the deadline, crews will work around the clock, increasing the project's cost by an additional $875,000.

The Washington Post noted that Trump's meticulous attention to construction details dates back to his years in the hotel business, when he was known for personally insisting on replacing dim light bulbs or worn carpets. That same management style now extends to the White House renovation, where he continues to negotiate prices, choose materials, and refine project designs himself.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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