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Yemen's Houthis Announce Major Mobilization Across Northern Provinces

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The Houthi movement has launched a broad mobilization campaign across northern Yemen, expanding military preparations as regional tensions continue to rise and the country's political deadlock shows no signs of easing.

Houthis
Photo: flickr.com by stepnout, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Houthis

Houthis Expand Military Mobilization

The Ansar Allah movement has announced a large-scale mobilization across the northern Yemeni provinces of Saada, Dhamar, Ibb, Al Bayda, Al Hudaydah, and Al Mahwit.

The campaign includes strengthening tribal support, accelerating military training, establishing additional training centers, and reinforcing defensive positions in strategically important areas, particularly around Marib, Taiz, and Al Hudaydah.

The group has also declared its readiness for the possibility of military strikes involving Saudi Arabia and for a broader escalation of hostilities across the Red Sea region.

Regional and Domestic Pressures Drive the Campaign

The mobilization follows rising regional tensions linked to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, while internal challenges continue to place additional pressure on Houthi-controlled territory.

Economic difficulties, growing dissatisfaction among tribal communities, and the prolonged stalemate in negotiations between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia, have further complicated the situation.

Strengthening Control Amid Political Deadlock

Against this backdrop, the mobilization campaign also serves as a means of reinforcing the movement's authority and consolidating support within territories under its control as the conflict in Yemen remains unresolved.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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