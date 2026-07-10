Russian Foreign Ministry: Zelensky Failed to Pressure NATO With Nuclear Remarks

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unsuccessfully attempted to use the nuclear issue to pressure members of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Uwe Brodrecht, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Russian Foreign Ministry building

According to Zakharova, the Ukrainian leader hoped to secure increased support for Kyiv in this way, but his statements received no response.

In comments published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website, she said the NATO summit in Ankara ended in disappointment for Zelensky. According to her, the final declaration did not even mention Ukraine's possible membership, while promises of long-term military and financial assistance were not fulfilled.

"Even the attempt at thinly veiled blackmail through yet another push for possession of nuclear weapons did not help," Maria Zakharova said.

Reference to Financial Times Interview

She recalled that, on the eve of the summit, in an interview with the Financial Times, Zelensky effectively complained: "We did not have nuclear weapons, without which you are not in this club. You are in the club of those who can be attacked."

Zakharova said these remarks were a direct indication that Kyiv views nuclear weapons as a security guarantee for itself and its political leadership. According to her, none of the NATO participants paid attention to these statements.

Claims Regarding Nuclear Risks

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian authorities continue attempting to provoke a radiological disaster that would affect all of Europe.

"Sensing the inevitable end of their anti-human policies, Zelensky and his associates hope to drag as many innocent people down with them as possible," the official noted.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also drew attention to calls within Ukraine for the creation of nuclear weapons, which, according to her, now come not only from politicians but also from representatives of the country's defense industry. She expressed hope that the leadership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would raise relevant questions with the Ukrainian authorities.

Zakharova urged the international community to take what she described as nuclear threats from the Ukrainian side seriously. In her assessment, these dangers are already evident and require decisive action.