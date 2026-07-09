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Recep Erdogan: Turkey Ready to Bring Russia and Ukraine Back to the Negotiating Table

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Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during the NATO summit in Ankara that Turkey is ready to host new negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

Recep Erdogan, President of Turkey
Photo: kremlin.ru by The Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Recep Erdogan, President of Turkey

The Turkish president said his country's position is well known to its allies, as well as to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I once again state that we are ready to bring the parties together in Turkey. Today I want to repeat my call that, under a just peace, there will be no losers," Erdoğan said.

He stressed that Turkey has consistently supported a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and called for a fair and lasting peace.

Erdoğan Supports Trump's Approach

Erdoğan also said that Turkey supports U. S. President Donald Trump's approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and is prepared to contribute to diplomatic efforts.

"I share Trump's vision of peace and express my support for the initiative to compile lists of Ukraine's priority needs," Erdoğan said.

He noted that Ankara continues to support Kyiv while maintaining dialogue with Moscow, adding that ongoing communication with Russia could help create conditions for a peaceful settlement.

In late June, Erdoğan said that concrete progress toward resolving the conflict should be achieved as soon as possible. He emphasized that Turkey maintains dialogue with both sides and continues to enjoy their trust.

Erdoğan and Putin Remain in Regular Contact

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on July 2 that Erdoğan and Putin remain in constant contact on key international issues.

"President Erdoğan is in constant contact with President Putin. They regularly discuss regional issues, including the situation in the Black Sea, the conflict in Ukraine, and other current topics," Fidan said.

According to the Turkish foreign minister, dialogue between Moscow and Ankara remains an important channel for seeking diplomatic solutions to some of the world's most sensitive international issues.

It was also reported that in June Erdoğan discussed Ukraine with the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, who said that Turkey makes a significant contribution to protecting NATO's eastern flank.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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