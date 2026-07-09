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Zaluzhnyi: Tactical Successes Do Not Mean Victory in the War

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Even significant successes achieved through strikes on an opponent's logistics routes and critical infrastructure represent only temporary gains rather than signs of an approaching victory. Depending on the decisions made by the Russian military leadership, such actions could ultimately produce an equally strong-or even stronger-effect against Ukraine, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Valerii Zaluzhnyi

Zaluzhnyi stated that a war of attrition carries a price that can be extremely high for the civilian population, and success ultimately depends on a country's ability to sustain those costs.

He added that the situation on the front line has reached a stalemate, and even maintaining that stalemate requires substantial resources, including both manpower and military equipment.

"As a result, it is impossible to speak of victory on the battlefield for either Russia or Ukraine. On the one hand, Russia cannot, even theoretically, occupy Ukraine by military means, while on the other hand, Ukraine is currently unable to liberate the occupied territories through military force," he wrote.

A Temporary Initiative Rather Than a Strategic Turning Point

Zaluzhnyi described the current battlefield situation as a temporary seizure of the initiative that could develop into a strategic advantage if a number of financial and technological challenges were overcome. However, because of difficulties facing Western countries and shortcomings in the resilience of decision-making and management processes, he considers such a development unlikely.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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