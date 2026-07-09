Saudi Arabia Seeks to Reroute IMEC Through Syria, Bypassing Israel

Saudi Arabia is promoting an initiative to remove Israel from the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project and reroute the transportation corridor through Syria instead, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Paasikivi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Saudi Arabia flag

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a major infrastructure initiative designed to transport goods between the Indian subcontinent and Europe through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Greece. The project was announced by U. S. President Joe Biden during the G20 Summit in September 2023.

The original concept envisioned a railway running through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel as part of a broader normalization process between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Cargo would then be shipped to Europe through the Israeli port of Haifa.

According to the sources, difficulties surrounding the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, along with changing security conditions in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Aden, have prompted Riyadh to reconsider the planned route.

Under the proposed alternative, the transportation corridor would pass through Syria instead of Israel, representing a significant shift in the strategic vision for the IMEC project.

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The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (commonly abbreviated as IMEC or IMEEC) is a planned connectivity project that aims to bolster economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf and Europe. The economic corridor consists of an infrastructure route from India to Europe through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Greece. The route draws on what is now described as the ancient Golden Road.

