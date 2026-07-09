Ukraine May Test Homegrown Ballistic Missile Against Russia This Fall

Ukraine could carry out its first strike against Russia using a domestically developed ballistic missile as early as this fall, Denis Shtilerman, co-founder of Ukrainian company Fire Point said.

Photo: tecnodefesa.com.br by Tecnologia e Defesa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Storm Shadow missile

"I think that this fall we will already be testing our missile on Russia," Shtilerman said.

According to him, the missile's engine is currently undergoing testing.

Earlier, Shtilerman also stated that Ukraine would obliterate Belarus's critical infrastructure if an offensive against Ukraine were launched from Belarusian territory.

Russian Lawmaker Calls Statement Information Warfare

Comments by Fire Point's chief designer Denis Shtilerman about plans to strike Moscow with a new ballistic missile are an episode of information warfare, Viktor Sobolev, a lieutenant general and member of the Russian State Duma Committee on Defense said.

Sobolev said he had visited missile production facilities and understood the complexity of developing such weapons, noting that successful missile construction requires advanced engineering expertise.

He also stressed that Russia's air defense systems are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

"These threats are aimed more at influencing the Russian population through information warfare," Sobolev told Gazeta.ru.

In his view, such statements should be countered with factual information while exposing what he described as false claims from Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry Reports Air Attacks

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched nine guided aerial bombs and hundreds of drones toward Russian territory.

According to the ministry, Russian air defense systems intercepted all nine bombs and shot down 468 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones.

The ministry added that all of the intercepted drones were of the aircraft type.

During the night of July 9, Russian air defense forces reportedly shot down more than 70 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory. According to the ministry, the attacks targeted twelve regions, including the Tver, Novgorod, Oryol, and Leningrad regions, as well as Crimea and Krasnodar Krai.